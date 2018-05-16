Toys 'R' Us to auction iconic mascot Geoffrey the Giraffe

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Toys “R” Us is planning to auction its iconic mascot Geoffrey the Giraffe next month, according to Reuters.

The toy giant is planning to sell its intellectual property, which includes its Babies “R” Us brand, in an effort to raise money to pay back its creditors, Reuters reported.

Toys “R” Us is also auctioning off hundreds of website addresses it owns, including sex-toys-r-us.com, ihatetoysrus.com, toysrussucks.com, kinkytoysrus.com and adult-toys-r-us.com, according to Reuters. The company owns those domains as a protective measure.

Toys “R” Us announced in March that it would shutter its stores after more than seven decades as one of the country’s most popular toy stores. The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2017 but announced that it would close all stores following poor holiday sales that year.

Geoffrey the Giraffe first appeared as the company’s mascot in 1965, and the first television ad featuring Geoffrey aired in 1973, The Associated Press reported. At the time, Toys “R” Us would sell figurines in Geoffrey’s likeness, as well as Lego sets and stuffed animals, according to the AP.

Toys “R” Us did not respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

