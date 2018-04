iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump proposed hosting Vladimir Putin at the White House during a recent call with the Russian leader, a Kremlin aide told Russian media today.

“When our presidents we talking on the telephone, Trump proposed to hold a first meeting in Washington, in the White House,” Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said, according to the Russian news outlet RBC.

