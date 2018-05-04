Trump says date, location set for meeting with Kim Jong Un

iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump said Friday that a date and location has been set for his upcoming summit with Kim Jong Un.

“The trip is being scheduled,” Trump said as he departed the White House Friday morning en route to Dallas. “We now have a date, and we have a location. We’ll be announcing soon.”

He also hinted that good news is soon to come for the three Americans currently detained in North Korea.

“We’re doing very well with the hostages, we’re in constant contact with the leadership, we’re in constant contact with North Korea,” the president said on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews.

“A lot of things have already happened with respect to the hostages,” he said. “Stay tuned. I think you’re going to be seeing very, very good things.”

Kim Dong-chul, a business man in his mid-60s, has been detained in North Korea for two years. Kim Hak Song and Tony Kim, both of whom worked at Pyongyang University of Science and Technology, have been detained for about one year.

Just Thursday, the president’s newest lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, announced that the administration had gotten Kim Jong Un to agree to a release.

“We got Kim Jong Un impressed enough to be releasing three prisoners today,” Giuliani said during an appearance on Fox & Friends.

