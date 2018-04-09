Trump says 'major decisions' on Syria coming in next 24 to 48 hours

ABC News(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump Monday condemned the alleged chemical attack in Syria saying, “It was atrocious, it was horrible.”

During a meeting with his Cabinet on Monday, the president said intelligence assessments are underway and his administration will be making “some major decisions” on Syria over the next 24-48 hours. He later said a decision could be made “later today [Monday].”

When asked about possible U.S. military action, Trump said: “Nothing’s off the table.”

“This is about humanity and it can’t be allowed to happen,” he said. “If it’s the Russians, if it’s Syria, if it’s Iran, if it’s all of them together, we’ll figure it out.

Over the weekend, Trump took to Twitter to call the situation in Syria a “mindless chemical attack” while also pointing the finger at “President Putin, Russia, and Iran” for “backing Animal Assad.”

