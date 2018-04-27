Trump says US should be 'very proud' of historic Korean summit meeting

Korea Summit Press Pool/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump said Friday Americans should be “very proud” of the “what’s going on in Korea,” referring to the historic inter-Korean summit that took place between the leaders of the North and South.

“After a furious year of missile launches and Nuclear testing, a historic meeting between North and South Korea is now taking place. Good things are happening, but only time will tell!” the president wrote in an early-morning tweet.

He followed that tweet by saying the U.S. should be “very proud” of the agreements reached at the meeting.

“KOREAN WAR TO END! The United States, and all of its GREAT people, should be very proud of what is now taking place in Korea!” he wrote.

The summit, which concluded Friday at the demilitarized zone, is a historic step for the two countries. North Korea and South Korea agreed to denuclearize the peninsula and formally end the Korean War, which began in 1950, later this year.

The meeting was the first time a North Korean leader had ever set foot in the South.

“We talked about peace and prosperity,” South Korean president, Moon Jae In, said. “A bold decision has been made. Big applause should be given to Kim Jong Un.”

“There is no turning back,” he added.

Kim, the North Korean leader who took over after his father’s death in 2011, was equally positive.

“Same people, same blood, so we cannot be separated and should live together in unification,” Kim said. “I hope we live together soon as a new path forward.”

