Trump touts his accomplishments in Memorial Day tweet about fallen soldiers

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — After firing off a controversial tweet claiming fallen soldiers would be proud of his political accomplishments, President Trump visited Arlington National Cemetery Monday where he participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and delivered remarks in honor of Memorial Day.

“We are gathered here on the sacred soil of Arlington National Cemetery to honor the lives and deeds of America’s greatest heroes, the men and women who laid down their lives for our freedom,” Trump said. “Today we pay tribute to their service, we mourn alongside their families and we strive to be worthy of their sacrifice.”

During his remarks, Trump evoked stories of heroic fallen soldiers and paid tribute to Gold Star families in attendance who had lost their loved ones in past wars.

“We cannot imagine the depth of emotion that this day brings each year, the grief renewed, the memories relieved, those last beautiful moments together cherished, and always remembered,” Trump said.

Earlier in the day the president tweeted that fallen soldiers would “be very happy and proud” with how his presidency has helped the country, appearing to politicize what is typically observed as a solemn holiday. https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1001085207825534976

The president’s campaign also used the occasion to blast an email out to supporters advertising a sale on flags, hats, koozies and other merchandise.

“Within the next 14 hours, use the the coupon code “REMEMBER” to save 25% on ANY item in the Official Trump Store,” the email said.

Trump’s remarks struck a far more somber tone, as he spoke of the generations of Americans who sacrificed their lives in wars around the globe.

“Theirs was a love more deep and more pure than most will ever know,” Trump said. “It was a love that willed them up mountains, through deserts, across oceans and into enemy camps and unknown dangers. They marched into hell so that America could know the blessings of peace.”

Approximately 24 U.S. service members have been killed in combat-related incidents overseas since Trump took office. This doesn’t account for the high number of non-combat related incidents, such as the two U.S. Navy destroyers that collided with commercial ships last summer, killing 17 sailors.

