Trump vents over Russia probe, teases 'unrevealed Conflicts of Interest' among investigators

Zach Gibson/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — After a Twitter-free weekend, President Trump unleashed a tweetstorm this morning, taking aim at special counsel Robert Mueller with “just wait ‘till the Courts get to see your unrevealed Conflicts of Interest!”

“The 13 Angry Democrats in charge of the Russian Witch Hunt are starting to find out that there is a Court System in place that actually protects people from injustice, “ Trump tweeted. “… and just wait ‘till the Courts get to see your unrevealed Conflicts of Interest!”

Before boarding Air Force One Friday, Trump said he wanted to talk to the people in charge of the Russia probe, to determine whether they can “prove that it’s a fair situation.”

“The problem we have is that you have 13 people — they’re all Democrats, and they’re real Democrats; they’re angry Democrats,” Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews before his trip to Texas for the NRA convention.

Trump also applauded federal judge T. S. Ellis’s skepticism of Mueller’s prosecutors in their handling of Trump former campaign chairman Paul Manafort’s case.

The president’s team has been exploring ways to seize on what they say are potential conflicts of interest among the Mueller investigators as early as July of last year, but there haven’t been any known formal complaints raised by the president’s legal team as they insist they are still cooperating with the investigation.

In an earlier tweet today, Trump said the Russia investigation is “rapidly losing credibility” and attacked investigators for looking into possible attempts by the president to obstruct justice.

“The Russia Witch Hunt is rapidly losing credibility. House Intelligence Committee found No Collusion, Coordination or anything else with Russia,” Trump wrote, adding, “So now the Probe says OK, what else is there? How about Obstruction for a made up, phony crime.There is no O, it’s called Fighting Back.”

Trump’s tweeted attack parallels a newly emerging strategy developing among his legal team in its handling of the Russia investigation. While the president has previously sought to label Mueller’s own team as a group of biased Democrats, his team of lawyers has not engaged in a coordinated public relations effort to undermine the probe.

A Trump loyalist deeply involved in the legal and political efforts told ABC News over the weekend, though, that the legal team will soon seek to attack the investigation as “a stalking horse for Democratic efforts to impeach the president.”

