Two deputies killed in line of duty in Florida, officials say

iStock/Thinkstock(TRENTON, Fla.) — Two Florida deputies were killed in the line of duty today, Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement.

Bondi said the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s deputies were “senselessly killed.”

“The daily risk that law enforcement officers take to protect our communities is overwhelming,” Bondi said. “My deepest condolences and prayers are with their families as they mourn the devastating loss of their loved ones. May their families, friends and fellow officers find peace and comfort during this very difficult time.”

The sheriff’s office tweeted that it suffered a “terrible tragedy” and asked residents to avoid the area where the deputies were killed.

No suspects are at large, the sheriff’s office said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

