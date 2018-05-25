UPDATED: Harvey Weinstein turns himself in to New York City police; charged with sex crimes

Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images(NEW YORK) — Harvey Weinstein turned himself in to police in New York City Friday morning and was charged with sex crimes.

Weinstein arrived at the NYPD 1st Precinct in lower Manhattan just before 7:30 a.m. ET. Shortly thereafter, the disgraced movie mogul was charged with four crimes, according to the NYPD: rape, criminal sex act, sex abuse, and sexual misconduct for incidents involving two separate women.

The identities of the alleged victims were not revealed but the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has been investigating Weinstein for allegedly raping one unidentified woman and forcing another, Lucia Evans, to perform oral sex on him.

“The NYPD thanks these brave survivors for their courage to come forward and seek justice,” the NYPD said in a statement Friday morning. “The arrest and ensuing charges are the result of a joint investigation between the NYPD and the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.”

Prosecutors drew up a criminal complaint to charge Weinstein Friday, even though an investigative grand jury is still convened. Sources tell ABC News Weinstein’s legal team reached out to officials to arrange his early surrender, in part to avoid the spectacle of police arresting Weinstein elsewhere and transporting him back to New York.

Prosecutors are expected to ask for a high bail, and that Weinstein wear a monitoring device and surrender his passport.

Earlier Thursday, sources close to Weinstein said he will turn himself in to face sex charges against him in New York City.

Since allegations of sexual misconduct against Weinstein came to light late last year, he has continued to deny any claims of non-consensual sex. Weinstein has since been fired from his film production company and expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

