US military cancels exercise in Djibouti after back-to-back accidents

iStock/Thinkstock(DJIBOUTI CITY, Djibouti) — The U.S. military has canceled the rest of the ongoing “Alligator Dagger” exercise in Djibouti at the request of that country’s government following two back-to-back aviation accidents on Tuesday involving Marine aircraft.

No U.S. personnel were hurt in the accidents, but a U.S. official said they had raised concerns with Djibouti’s government and as a result, it grounded U.S. aircraft participating in the exercise.

That led the United States to call off the exercise involving Marine personnel and aircraft from the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit said the officials. The Marines are currently deployed aboard ships with the USS Iwo Jima amphibious ready group currently offshore of the East African country.

“U.S. air operations in Djibouti are on hold and U.S. Naval Forces Central Command has canceled the remainder of exercise Alligator Dagger in response to two separate aviation incidents in Djibouti on April 3, 2018,” said Commander Bill Urban, a spokesman for the U.S. Navy’s Fifth Fleet.

On Tuesday, an AV-8B Harrier jet crashed while taking off from the airport at Camp Lemonnier in Djibouti. The pilot was able to eject and was cleared for duty following a medical evaluation.

Later that same day, a Marine CH-53 helicopter carried out a “hard landing” at a beach few miles outside of the capital of Djibouti City. It is not known what prompted the landing and though the helicopter was damaged no U.S. personnel aboard were hurt in the incident.

“The aircrew were not injured during the landing and the helicopter has remained at the landing site pending additional assessment,” said Urban.

“Both incidents are currently under a joint investigation, and we will provide more information when able,” he added. “A safety stand-down has been initiated for all exercise participants.”

NBC News was first to report that the government of Djibouti had grounded American aircraft participating in the exercise.

