Verne Troyer, who played Mini-Me in “Austin Powers” films, dead at 49

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — The actor famous for playing Mini-Me in the Austin Powers movies died Saturday.

Verne Troyer, who was 32 inches tall and played the villain in the James Bond spoofs, was 49 years old.

“It is with great sadness and incredibly heavy hearts to write that Verne passed away [Saturday],” reads a post on Troyer’s official Facebook page.

Mike Meyers, who played the title role and Dr. Evil in the Austin Powers movies, released a statement expressing his grief.

“Verne was the consummate professional and a beacon of positivity for those of us who had the honor of working with him,” Myers said. “It is a sad day, but I hope he is in a better place. He will be greatly missed.”

Troyer’s Facebook post described him as “an extremely caring individual” who “wanted to make everyone smile, be happy, and laugh.”

The actor, who starred in Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me and Austin Powers in Goldmember, also played the role of a goblin in the cinematic smash film Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.

“Even though his stature was small and his parents often wondered if he’d be able to reach up and open doors on his own in his life, he went on to open more doors for himself and others than anyone could have imagined. He also touched more peoples hearts than he will ever know,” the Facebook post adds.

Troyer’s cause of death remains unknown, but the Facebook post offers insight into the actor’s death.

“Over the years he’s struggled and won, struggled and won, struggled and fought some more, but unfortunately this time was too much,” the post reads. “Depression and Suicide are very serious issues. You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside. Be kind to one another.”

