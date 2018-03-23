Video shows daring rescue of man trapped in overturned car

ABCNews.com(NEW YORK) — A camera captured the daring rescue of a man trapped inside an overturned car on Thursday, as a deluge of floodwaters pummeled his vehicle and nearly swept him away in Santa Clarita, California.

Bystander Krystina Reyes filmed as her uncle jumped out of their vehicle and onto the overturned SUV, risking his life to save a complete stranger.

“We all just jumped out of the van. My uncle right away was like, ‘Call 911,'” Krystina Reyes told ABC Los Angeles station KABC-TV.

The driver, Margarito Martinez, was trying to cross a road when the powerful current flipped his vehicle on its side.

The video shows Reyes’ uncle using a rock from the river to smash open the window. He can be heard telling Martinez to try to unbuckle his seat belt moments before he climbs out.

Martinez’s rescue reminded Reyes how dangerous the currents in the area can be, though they may not look the part.

“Right after we had gotten Margarito out, I had a hugging moment with my uncle just thinking that could have been us,” Reyes said.

Martinez is a gardener in the neighborhood and one of his clients decided to rescue him in another way. He bought him a replacement SUV shortly after the terrifying incident.

“He’s worth it. He’s a good person, and I’ll get it back. God will give it back to me,” Dennis Neice told KABC-TV.

Neighbors are also raising funds to get him new tools.

