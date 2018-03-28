Wake for Stephon Clark to take place Wednesday, as protests in Sacramento continue

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images(SACRAMENTO, Calif) — Mourners have arrived at a Sacramento church to mourn the death of Stephon Clark, the 22-year-old man who was unarmed when he was fatally shot by police in his grandmother’s backyard on March 18.

Clark’s wake was scheduled to take place on Wednesday at the Boss Church in Sacramento, and his funeral will follow on Thursday.

Black Lives Matter will also continue their week of protests, with scheduled rallies happening outside the Sacramento District Attorney’s Office Wednesday and Thursday.

On Wednesday night, a city council meeting turned chaotic when Stevante Clark, Stephon’s brother, stormed into the meeting, yelling and ignoring calls to restore order, as video of the meeting showed. Stevante also climbed on top of a dais where the mayor was seated and began to yell into a microphone.

“The mayor and the city of Sacramento has failed all of you,” Stevante said. “The gang-banging has to stop. The poverty is uncontrollable. I need y’all to hear me.”

Press Secretary Sarah Sanders was asked about the fatal police shooting of Stephon at a White House briefing on Wednesday.

She described the shooting as a “terrible incident” but also said that the problem is “something we feel should be left up to local authorities.”

Sanders went on to add: “The president is very supportive of law enforcement. But at the same time, in these specific cases and these specific instances, those will be left up to local authorities to make that determination and not something for the federal government to weigh into.”

Reverend Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy at Thursday’s funeral.

