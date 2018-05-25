“We got you” – Harvey Weinstein’s alleged victims sound off after sex charges filed against mogul

Pawel Kaminski/ABC(NEW YORK) –Rose McGowan and Asia Argento, two of Harvey Weinstein’s alleged victims, are sounding off about the disgraced former movie mogul being charged with three sex crimes Friday.

Weinstein surrendered to New York City authorities Friday morning. Prosecutors charged him with one count each of first-degree rape, first-degree criminal sexual act, and third-degree rape.

“We got you, Harvey Weinstein. We got you,” tweeted McGowan, who claimed the producer raped her more than a decade ago, then paid her off to buy her silence.

“What took you so long Harvey?” tweeted Argento, with a pic of the mogul walking in the NYPD’s 1st Precinct. She also posted her comment to USA Today that read in part: “Today Harvey Weinstein will take his first step on his inevitable descent to hell. We, the women, finally have real hope for justice.” Argento has also accused Weinstein of rape.

Argento’s boyfriend, celebrity chef and Parts Unknown host Anthony Bourdain, tweeted the menu that the producer will be eating should be wind up behind bars. Safe to say it’s not the five-star fare Weinstein is used to.

Gretchen Carlson, whose own harassment lawsuit against former Fox News head, the late Roger Ailes, led to his downfall, added: “Today is a day I never thought I’d see when I came forward 22 months ago alone. Thank you for listening to women.”

The Time’s Up movement posted, “Harvey Weinstein shattered the lives of an untold number of women. We stand with them, and remain in solidarity with women everywhere who have faced unsafe and abusive workplaces. We look forward to seeing justice prevail.”

Weinstein’s bail was set at $1 million cash or $10 million bond. He was also ordered to be fitted with a monitoring device and surrendered his passport, with orders not to travel beyond New York state or Connecticut without the court’s permission.

Weinstein’s attorney, Ben Brafman, issued a statement, reiterating that his client didn’t engage in any non-consensual sex acts, and that Mr. Weinstein, who pleaded not guilty, “fully expects to be exonerated.”

