What is Coachella? Everything to know about the music festival

(NEW YORK) — It's that time of year again: Coachella is about to begin.

The music festival, which takes place in Indio, California, takes place over two weekends: April 13-15 and April 20-22.

But what is it?

Here is everything you need to know about Coachella, which is held every spring near Palm Springs.

Who’s performing? Headliners for this year’s festival include The Weeknd, Beyoncé, and Eminem, who will perform both weekends on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Other performers include SZA and St. Vincent (Friday), Haim and Post Malone (Saturday) and Portugal. the Man and Cardi B (Sunday). A full schedule can be found on Coachella’s website.

Can I still buy tickets? No. Well, not officially anyway. According to the festival’s website, passes for both weekends, which went on sale Jan. 5, sold out after a few hours.

What do people do at Coachella? After gates open at 11 a.m., shows will take place on multiple stages throughout the festival over the course of the day. However, attendees can also enjoy large-scale art installations, a Ferris wheel, and food from some of the country’s most famed restaurants, among other things.

Do people camp on the grounds? Yes, and for those looking to freshen up, there are free showers available, as well as a barber shop and beauty bar.

How can I watch from home? If you can’t make it out to the desert this year, you can still catch select sets via the official Coachella live stream on YouTube during the first weekend.

The live stream will feature sets by Highly Suspect, Portugal. the Man, St. Vincent, Alt-J, Vance Joy, Nothing But Thieves, Bleachers, Dreams, Haim, Marian Hill, Magic Giant, Odesza, X Japan, The Neighbourhood and The War on Drugs, among others. Beyoncé and The Weeknd’s headlining performances will also be live streamed.

