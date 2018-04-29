White House tree planted by Presidents Trump, Macron mysteriously vanishes

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — Something of a mystery has taken root at the White House — an oak tree sapling, planted by President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron, has gone missing.

The sapling was a gift from the French president during last week’s ballyhooed state visit.

Washington media flocked to the South Lawn Monday to snap photos and shout questions as the two heads of state ceremoniously shoveled soil on the budding tree.

But now, less than a week later, recent photos show an off-color, pale patch of turf where the sapling once stood.

The White House did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

