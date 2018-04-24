White Sox Pitcher Danny Farquhar improving

David Banks/Getty Images(CHICAGO) — Chicago White Sox Pitcher Danny Farquhar is improving after undergoing surgery on Saturday following a brain aneurysm.

Farquhar sustained the aneurysm during the team’s game against the Houston Astros on Friday. He collapsed in the dugout after pitching the sixth inning of the game.

In a statement released by the team, Farquhar is “responding appropriately to questions and commands” and that he remains in critical, but neurologically stable condition.”

The pitcher in the ICU at the Rush University Medical Center. His wife and family are with him at the center, where he is expected to stay for several weeks.

The White Sox moved him to the 60-day disabled list before their game Monday night against Seattle, a team Farquhar used to play for.

The Mariners honored their former teammate by hanging his former jersey in the bullpen.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.