Will Ferrell OK following highway vehicular accident

The accident happened just before 11:00 p.m. local time on Interstate 5 in Orange County, CA, known locally as the I-5 freeway, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. Ferrell was one of three passengers in the chauffeur-driven SUV when the accident occurred. TMZ reports the SUV was sideswiped by another vehicle, causing it to flip.

The OCFA reports a total of four people were involved: three men and a woman in her 20s. All four people were taken to local hospitals, three with minor injuries and one with critical injuries.

We do know Ferrell wasn’t seriously injured in the accident. TMZ has a photo of the comic actor sitting up on a stretcher and talking on a smartphone while being loaded into an ambulance. Deadline reports he’s already been released from the hospital, and adds the accident was caused when the driver of the vehicle that struck the SUV fell asleep behind the wheel.

At the time of the accident, Ferrell was returning from a Funny or Die event in the San Diego area called Glam Up the Midterms , at which he appeared as his Anchorman character Ron Burgundy.

