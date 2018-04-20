Woman wanted for allegedly killing husband, doppelganger captured in Texas

South Padre Island PD(NEW YORK) — The woman wanted in an alleged multistate crime spree has been apprehended in Texas, near the U.S.-Mexico border.

Lois Riess, 56, was wanted for allegedly fatally shooting her husband in Minnesota and then killing and stealing the identity of 59-year-old Pamela Hutchinson in Florida.

Two deputies with the U.S. Marshals service arrested Riess around 8:30 p.m. local time Thursday on South Padre Island, John Kinsey, a U.S. Marshals spokesman, told ABC News.

Kinsey said Riess was sitting at a restaurant by herself when the deputies arrested her.

The case began last month in Blooming Prairie, Minnesota. David Reiss, 54, hadn’t been seen in more than two weeks as of March 23, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office in Minnesota said, and his business partner requested that authorities go to his home.

There, officers found David Riess’ body. He had been shot multiple times, the sheriff’s office said.

It was unclear how long he had been dead, and his wife, Lois Riess, was missing, the sheriff’s office said.

After Lois Riess allegedly killed her husband in Minnesota, she allegedly stole his money and then drove to Fort Myers Beach, Florida, authorities said. There, Lois Riess met Hutchinson and then allegedly killed her and stole her ID, credit cards and car, said the Lee County, Florida, Sheriff’s Office.

Officials had feared Lois Riess would continue targeting women who look like her.

