Zazie Beetz reveals she fainted during a “Deadpool 2” fight scene, praises Ryan Reynolds’ comedic timing

(NEW YORK) — Atlanta star Zazie Beetz took on a different type of role as Domino, a superhero with the power of luck, in Marvel's Deadpool 2.

Beetz admits the physicality of the role was a new undertaking that really tested her abilities and her psychical limits.

“They really just want me to be able to be strong enough to pull off all the physical activity — which is a lot,” Beetz tells ABC Radio. “Like there is one scene where Josh [Brolin] and I were fighting and I literally — in the middle of the scene — I’m passed out.”

In the film, Brolin plays Cable, a time travelling cybernetic mutant soldier, who is set on changing the future. Beetz teams up with Deadpool, played by Ryan Reynolds, to stop him.

She continues, “I think I was just like overheated dehydrated — or maybe I was over exhausted. But… It’s a lot of physical work. It was intense. But, it was also cool to find out what your body can do.”

While the physical nature of her character was a definite challenge that she overcame with training, Beetz admits that unlike her Deadpool 2 co-star, she had to work on her comedic timing.

“Ryan is actually a really, really good improviser,” she says. “His humor is… just naturally so Deadpool. But, comedy, on the other hand, [is] relatively almost tedious.”

According to Zazie, great comedy revolves around its timing.

“You have to sort of hit certain beats. Especially if you’re filming it,” she explains. “You have to get certain shots and it has to follow a certain rhythm that is worked out.”

Deadpool 2, starring Ryan Reynolds, Zazie Beetz, Josh Brolin, Morena Baccarin and Terry Crews, hits theaters today.

