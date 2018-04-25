2 teen brothers rescued by helicopter after spending a night at sea

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Two Australian teen brothers are doing well after they spent Tuesday night at sea in an inflatable raft.

According to Australia’s 9News, brothers Jordan Guerts, 18, and Tyson Guerts, 12, spent 21 hours in a raft off Western Australia’s north coast with no food or water after a fishing trip went awry.

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority says three helicopters were deployed to search for the boys, who were spotted around 1 p.m. local time on Wednesday, according to 9News.

The massive search was not limited to the three helicopters, though.

Water police, 20 volunteers on foot, a fixed wing Challenger aircraft from the Australian Maritime Safety Authority, as well as six volunteer marine rescue vessels and 12 recreational vessels were all part of the rescue efforts, 9News reported.

A combination of running out of fuel, a strong current and gusty winds left the boys without a way to signal for help, according to 9News.

The brothers were taken to Exmouth Hospital by helicopter after “suffering from mild dehydration.” They were released shortly thereafter, 9News said.

ABC News has reached out to the Australian Maritime Safety Authority and Exmouth Hospital for comment.

