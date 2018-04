25 killed, including 9 journalists, in Kabul suicide bombing

Haroon Sabawoon/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — A pair of suicide bombings in Afghanistan have killed at least 25 people, including nine journalists, according to the country’s health ministry.

The Afghan government said Monday’s first explosion in Kabul, the country’s capital, came from an attacker who was on a motorcycle. When journalists responded to cover the first explosion, a second attacker dressed as a journalist got close to the scene and detonated a second blast among the reporters, the health ministry said.

In addition to the dead, the government also confirmed at least 45 people were wounded.

According to the health ministry, among the dead was Shah Marai, a longtime photographer for Agence France-Presse (AFP), and Ebadullah Hananzai and Sabawoon Kakar, from Radio Free Europe. The other journalists killed in the attack belonged to local outlets: Yar Mohammad Tokhi, a Tolonews cameraman; Ghazi Rasooli, a 1TV reporter; Nowrooz Rajabj, a 1TV cameraman; Saleem Talash, a Mashal TV reporter; Mahram Durani, a journalist from Shamsad TV; and Ali Salimi, a Mashal TV cameraman.

No one had claimed responsibility for the attack in the immediate aftermath.

