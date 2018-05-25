3 in stable condition after IED detonated at restaurant

iStock/Thinkstock(TORONTO) — Three people earlier listed in critical condition after an explosion a restaurant in Canada have been upgraded to stable condition, authorities confirmed to ABC News.

At least 15 people were hurt around 10:30 p.m. local time when an improvised explosive device was detonated at Bombay Bhel Indian, according to authorities in Mississauga, a city immediately southwest of Toronto.

The three severely injured individuals were taken to a trauma center in Toronto, police said.

Peel Regional Police said they’re still currently looking for two male suspects who fled the scene.

One suspect was described as 5-foot-10 to 6-feet tall, stocky, mid-20s, light skin and he was wearing blue jeans, a dark zip-up hoodie and a baseball cap. His face was covered with a black cloth.

The other suspect was described as 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-10, fair skin, thin and he was wearing faded blue jeans, a dark zip-up hoodie, a gray T-shirt and dark-colored skate shoes. His face was covered.

The investigation is ongoing and, at this time, the attack is not being treated as terrorism or a hate crime, police said.

