3 journalists, including Fox News cameraperson, killed in Ukraine

(NEW YORK) —

Three journalists, including a filmmaker, a producer and a Fox News cameraperson, were killed covering the Russian invasion in Ukraine this week.

Ukrainian producer and fixer Oleksandra “Sasha” Kuvshynova, 24, and Fox News cameraperson Pierre Zakrzewski, 55, were both killed in Gorenka, outside Kyiv, in a shelling on Monday, according to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

Kuvshynova was working with Fox News as a consultant, the network confirmed.

“She was incredibly talented and spent weeks working directly with our entire team there, operating around the clock to make sure the world knew what was happening in her country,” Suzanne Scott, CEO of Fox News Media, said in a statement Tuesday.

Zakrzewski was working alongside Fox News State Department correspondent Benjamin Hall “when incoming fire hit their vehicle outside of Kyiv” on Monday, the network said Tuesday. Zakrzewski had covered stories in Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria for Fox News.

“Pierre Zakrzewski was an absolute legend at this network, and his loss is devastating,” the network said.

“The president of Fox, Jay Wallace, says that everyone always felt an extra sense of reassurance when they arrived on the scene and they saw that Pierre was there. He was a professional, he was a journalist and he was a friend,” Fox News PR said Tuesday.

“I condemn the killings of Oleksandra Kuvshynova and Pierre Zakrzewski. Journalists have a critical role in providing information during a conflict and should never be targeted,” UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay said on Tuesday. “I call for the respect of international humanitarian standards, to ensure that journalists and media workers are protected.”

Hall was hospitalized, according to Scott, who asked Monday to “please keep Ben and his family in your prayers.” Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby also confirmed he was injured.

Shaun Tandon, president of the State Department Correspondents’ Association, said in a Monday statement, “We know Ben for his warmth, good humor and utmost professionalism. We wish Ben a quick recovery and call for utmost efforts to protect journalists who are providing an invaluable service through their coverage in Ukraine.”

This incident follows the Sunday death of freelance journalist Brent Renaud, which was confirmed by the U.S. State Department. Renaud was in Ukraine to cover the global refugee crisis for a documentary with Sugar23, Time Studios and Day Zero Productions, according to Sugar23.

“As an award-winning filmmaker and journalist, Brent tackled the toughest stories around the world often alongside his brother Craig Renaud,” Time editor-in-chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal and president and COO of Time and Time Studios Ian Orefice said in a statement. “In recent weeks, Brent was in the region working on a TIME Studios project focused on the global refugee crisis. Our hearts are with all of Brent’s loved ones.”

Photojournalist Juan Arredondo said he was with Renaud when he was killed.

In a video from a hospital bed, Arredondo said, “We crossed the first bridge in Irpin; we were going to film other refugees leaving and we got to a car, somebody offered to take us to the other bridge, and we crossed a checkpoint and they started shooting at us. So, the driver turned around, and they kept shooting. It’s two of us, my friend is Brent Renaud, and he’s been shot and left behind.”

“This kind of attack is totally unacceptable and is a violation of international law,” Carlos Martinez de la Serna, program director of the Committee to Protect Journalists, said in a statement Monday. “Russian forces in Ukraine must stop all violence against journalists and other civilians at once.”

“Two examples of the dangers in covering war,” Kirby, of the Pentagon, said of Hall and Renaud during a Monday press briefing. “This is a war that didn’t need to be fought, to be sure. But just as to be sure, there are journalists from around the world on the ground trying to discover the truth and to show that truth and to tell these important stories.”

ABC News’ Christine Theodorou and Luis Martinez contributed to this report.