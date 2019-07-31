32 people, mostly women and children, killed by roadside bomb in Afghanistan

Belyay/iStock(NEW YORK) — At least 32 people, mostly women and children, died Wednesday when a roadside bomb ripped through a bus in western Afghanistan.

Wednesday’s attack comes a day after a U.N. report was released documenting the nearly 4,000 Afghan civilian casualties in in the first half of 2019 — 1,366 killed, 2,446 wounded.

The report concluded that most casualties — about 52% — continue to be caused by anti-government elements including the Taliban. On-the-ground fighting remained the leading cause of casualties, at about one-third of the total, with improvised explosives, or IEDs, responsible for 28% and airstrikes contributing about 14%.

