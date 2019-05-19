4 Americans die in small plane crash in Honduras

iStock/bluefox42(NEW YORK) — Four Americans have died after a small plane plummeted into the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Honduras, according to the U.S. State Department.

“We express our condolences to all those affected by this tragedy,” a State Department spokesperson told ABC News. “We extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.”

The passengers, whose identities have not been released, were traveling from the island of Roatan to the city of Trujillo.

Rescue boats with police and firemen found four bodies within minutes of the crash, according to a statement released by the Honduras military.

Rescuers were able to transport one passenger to a local hospital, but he died of internal injuries, according to the military.

