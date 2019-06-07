4 teens arrested in connection to attack on gay couple who says they were told to kiss

iStock/400tmax(LONDON) — London police have arrested four teenage men following an alleged homophobic assault and robbery of two women on a London bus last week.

Melania Geymonat revealed in a Facebook post that she and her girlfriend, Chris, were punched in the face while traveling on the top deck of a London bus to Camden Town.

“I had a date with Chris,” Geymonat posted on Facebook. “We got on the Night Bus, climbed upstairs and took the front seats. We must have kissed or something because these guys came after us.”

She added that the group of four men were “behaving like hooligans” and demanding that her and Chris kiss “so they could enjoy watching.”

“In an attempt to calm things down, I started making jokes. I thought this might make them go away. Chris even pretended she was sick, but they kept on harassing us, throwing us coins and becoming more enthusiastic about it,” Geymonat said on Facebook. “The next thing I know is that Chris is in the middle of the bus fighting with them. On an impulse, I went over there only to find her face bleeding and three of them beating her up. The next thing I know is I’m being punched.”

The two women had been robbed of a phone and a bag during the attack, Metropolitcan Police Service said in a statement Friday.

The Met Police later on announced that “four teenage males aged between 15 and 18 have been arrested on suspicion of robbery and aggravated grievous bodily harm after two women were subject to a homophobic attack on a London night bus,” according to a tweet by Sky News

Both women were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan called the incident a “disgusting, misogynistic attack” on Twitter on Thursday.

Pride month is in full swing across London, and it will culminate in the Pride in London parade on July 6 .

