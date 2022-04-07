6 people shot in terror attack in Tel Aviv, Israel

(TEL AVIV, Israel) — Six people were shot in a terror attack in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Thursday night, according to authorities.

Two people were taken to Ichilov Hospital in critical condition, one was conscious but in serious condition and three others were in moderate condition, according to Magen David Adom, Israel’s national emergency medical service.

The emergency service said two of the victims were found unconscious on the sidewalk and underwent resuscitation, while the four others taken to the hospital were conscious when medical personnel arrived at the scene.

Several other people at the scene were being treated for “stress symptoms,” according to Magen David Adom.

A gunmen has not been apprehended.

Officials said “several” shootings took place at Dizengoff Street, Gordon Street and surrounding areas in Tel Aviv. Dizengoff Street is a major street that runs through Tel Aviv and has many shops, bars and restaurants and would have been bustling with activity on a Thursday night.

The attack Thursday is one of several recent terror attacks in Israel. There were three fatal terror attacks at the end of March. On March 30, five people were shot to death in Bnei Brak, east of Tel Aviv, by a man on a motorcycle who was later killed by police. One of the victims was a police officer, according to Magen David Adom.

Two days earlier, on March 28, two police officers were shot to death and four others were wounded in an attack. Then, a week prior, four people were killed in a stabbing attack in the southern Israeli city of Beersheba. The suspect was shot dead.

The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for most of the attacks.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.