7.7 earthquake hits South Pacific Ocean, no tsunami threat to Hawaii

Petrovich9/iStockBy EMILY SHAPIRO, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said “widespread hazardous tsunami waves” were possible after a 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck the South Pacific Ocean.

There’s no tsunami threat to Hawaii or Guam. A brief tsunami watch for the U.S. territory American Samoa has since been dropped.

There’s no tsunami threat to Australia, the Joint Australian Tsunami Warning Centre said.

