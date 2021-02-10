7.7 earthquake hits South Pacific Ocean, tsunami watch issued for American Samoa

Petrovich9/iStockBy EMILY SHAPIRO, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — A tsunami watch has been issued for the U.S. territory of American Samoa after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck the South Pacific Ocean

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center is reporting that “widespread hazardous tsunami waves” are possible. Tsunami waves of up to 3 feet above tide level are possible in Fiji, New Zealand and Vanuatu.

The tsunami threat to Hawaii is still being reviewed.

