All about Meghan Markle's wedding dress

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images(WINDSOR) — Meghan Markle was a vision in white as she walked down the aisle to Prince Harry.

As the bride walked into St. George’s Chapel on Saturday, in front of more than 2,000 guests and millions watching around the world, she wore Queen Mary’s diamond bandeau tiara, lent to Markle by Queen Elizabeth, complete with a veil. The actual tiara, which features a diamond bandeau, was crafted in 1932.

Her signature messy bun was polished into a low chignon, and Markle had short nude-polished nails as she waved to crowds while entering the chapel.

The three-quarter-length wedding gown, designed by Clare Waight Keller, featured a scoop neck and an A-line silhouette. Keller, 47, became the first-female artistic director to head the house of Givenchy.

Markle’s mother Doria Ragland, who walked in ahead of the bride, wrote mint green, with a silver hat that complimented the look.

Queen Elizabeth also wore the color green, opting instead for lime green suit with matching hat that featured a royal purple ascent.

Previously, it was rumored that British design duo Ralph & Russo would have the honors of designing Markle’s wedding dress. She selected the Australian-born designers, Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo, to wear for her engagement photos to Prince Harry last December.

That floor-length Couture gown was semi-sheer with hints of gold leaves, creating a winsome look. The top is paired with a feathered semi-sheer skit.

Other designs rumored to be in the running to design Markle’s dress have included Christopher Bailey, the man behind the iconic British brand Burberry, British designer Stella McCartney, Canadian designer Erdem Moralioglu, and Roland Mouret, a close friend of the former actress.

