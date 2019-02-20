Amal Clooney among the stars spotted arriving for Meghan Markle's New York City baby shower

Adrian Edwards/GC Images via Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Meghan Markle’s wedding to Prince Harry last May was a star-studded affair, and her baby shower Wednesday in New York City proved no different.

Amal Clooney and Serena Williams were reported to be the co-hosts of Meghan’s private baby shower reportedly held at the Mark Hotel on New York’s Upper East Side.

Meghan’s close friends designer Misha Nonoo, actress Abigail Spencer stylist Jessica Mulroney and makeup artist Daniel Martin, who did Meghan’s wedding makeup, were spotted entering the five-star hotel Wednesday.

“CBS This Morning” anchor Gayle King and fitness guru Taryn Toomey were also among the guests photographed entering the Mark Hotel, both carrying gift bags.

In addition to the high-profile guests, photographers also caught baby shower-friendly items like cotton candy machines and a harp being brought into the hotel Wednesday.

The Duchess of Sussex, 37, was seen cradling her bump and surrounded by security when she left the Mark Hotel Tuesday for an outing with Spencer, her former “Suits” costar.

Meghan, who is due this spring, arrived in New York City from London last Friday. She is expected to depart New York City for London soon after the baby shower.

Meghan and Harry, the Duke and Duchess of Susssex, kick off a three-day official visit to Morocco on Saturday.

