Amanda Knox returns to Italy for first time since her acquittal

Paula Lobo/ABC(ROME) — Amanda Knox arrived in Italy Thursday for the first time since her 2015 acquittal in a years-long murder case there.

Knox will take part in a three-day conference on criminal law in Italy, according to the conference’s organizers. She landed at an airport in Milan, in the country’s north, emerging to a throng of reporters.

The Italy Innocence Project, founded in 2013, is a non-profit organization that studies issues related to wrongful convictions in Italy and is part of the Law Department of the University of Roma.

Before she arrived in Italy, Knox posted a photo on Instagram appearing to show her hanging from a cliff, saying she created her “own inspirational workplace poster” because she felt “frayed.”

“Hang in there!” she wrote.

She also penned an essay published on Medium Wednesday discussing her interaction with the public amid intense media scrutiny. Entitled “Your Content, My Life,” Knox called on media outlets to be “compassionate,” “brave,” and to ” treat its subjects like the human beings they are.”

“Someone’s life may make a great story, but it’s still their life,” she wrote.

Knox was a 20-year-old college student studying abroad in Italy when she was accused of murdering her roommate, British student Meredith Kercher, in November 2007. After a long judicial ordeal, which involved two appeal court trials and two Supreme Court decisions, Knox, along with Raffaele Sollecito, her Italian boyfriend at the time, were finally acquitted of murder in 2015.

Knox left Italy immediately after the acquittal and has not returned to the country.

Rudy Guede was found guilty of Kercher’s murder in a separate trial in 2008 and is serving a sentence of 16 years.

Martina Cagossi, a criminal lawyer and one of the founders of The Italy Innocence Project, told ABC News that she met Knox at a conference in the U.S. and said Knox had shown interest in her organization.

