American service member killed by IED in Syria

Two coalition personnel were killed and five were wounded by an improvised explosive device, Operation Inherent Resolve said in a statement.

The wounded received immediate care and were evacuated for additional treatment.

The name of the dead American service member will be withheld pending next-of-kin notification.

The U.S. has approximately 2,000 troops inside Syria — a small contingent of which operate in and around Manbij to advise, train and assist the Syrian Democratic Forces in the fight against ISIS.

Thursday’s death of a U.S. service member marks the second American combat-related death this year.

On Jan. 1, Sgt. 1st Class Mihail Golin, 34, of Fort Lee, New Jersey, was killed after being engaged by enemy small-arms fire while on a dismounted patrol in Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan.

Earlier this month, the U.S. lost seven Airmen after their HH-60 Pave Hawk helicopter hit a power line and crashed near al Qaim in western Iraq.

