American woman killed by shark while snorkeling in Bahamas, police say

iStock(NEW YORK) — An American woman has died after she was attacked by a shark while snorkeling in the Bahamas, authorities said.

The woman, an adult, was swimming in waters near Rose Island when she was attacked, local police said in a statement.

She was then taken to shore and transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to police.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

