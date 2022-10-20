Anne Sacoolas, wife of US diplomat, pleads guilty in death of Harry Dunn

Marilyn Nieves/Getty Images

(LONDON) — Anne Sacoolas, 45, the wife of an American diplomat, has pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey to causing the death of 19-year-old motorcyclist Harry Dunn by careless driving.

Sacoolas was charged in 2019 in the death of the British teen in Croughton, England.

Prosecutors said they believed she had been driving the car that crashed into Dunn’s motorcycle.

Story developing…