Are Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan traveling to the US for Thanksgiving?

NataliaCatalina/iStock(LONDON) — Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is planning to give her son Archie his first look at his American roots.

Meghan and her husband Prince Harry are expected to bring their 5-month-old son to the U.S. later this year, a royal source confirmed to ABC News.

While no dates for the family’s travel from the U.K. to America have been finalized, it is expected they will visit the U.S. towards the end of the year, once they have finished their current commitments.

ABC News understands Harry and Meghan plan to take some time off from royal duties and enjoy some family time, which will include visiting friends and family in the U.S.

Meghan, 38, was born and raised in California and her mom, Doria Ragland, still lives in the Los Angeles area.

The duchess lived in both Los Angeles and Toronto, where she filmed the TV show Suits, prior to her engagement to Prince Harry. She moved to London full-time in late 2017, when her engagement to Harry was announced.

Meghan has made several trips back to the U.S. since her engagement to Harry — including most recently flying to New York to cheer on Serena Williams at the U.S. Open — but this will mark Archie’s first trip to America and the first trip there as a family of three.

Archie traveled with his parents to Southern Africa earlier this month for the family’s 10-day tour. He made one official appearance on the tour, when he joined his parents to meet human rights activist Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

“It’s not lost on us what a huge and significant moment that is and I think Archie will look back at that in so many years and understand that right at the beginning of his life he was fortunate enough to have this moment with one of the best and most impactful leaders of our time,” Meghan told ITV News at Ten anchor Tom Bradby about the meeting. “It’s really special.”

The new details about Harry and Meghan’s expected trip to the U.S. come as the royal couple is speaking out about their behind-the-scenes struggle of living their lives in the spotlight.

“It’s hard,” Duchess Meghan told Bradby for the documentary, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey. “I don’t think anybody could understand that.”

Harry & Meghan: An African Journey — which airs in the U.S. on Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 10 p.m. ET, on ABC — follows the couple during their Southern Africa tour.

Prince Harry spoke to Bradby about the pressure he feels to protect Meghan and Archie decades after the 1997 death of his mother, Princess Diana, in a car crash that involved paparazzi.

“I will always protect my family and now I have a family to protect,” Harry said. “So everything that she went through and what happened to her is incredibly raw every single day and that’s not me being paranoid that’s just me not wanting a repeat of the past.”

“And if anybody else knew what I knew, be it a father, be it a husband, be it anyone, you’d probably be doing exactly what I’m doing as well,” he said.

