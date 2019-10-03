At least four officers killed in knife attack at Paris police headquarters
(PARIS) — A knife-wielding man attacked officers inside police headquarters in the heart of Paris on Thursday afternoon.
According to local media reports, at least four police officers died in the midday attack.
A police union official told French broadcaster BFM TV that the assailant was a police department employee.
He was reportedly shot and killed at the scene, and the motive is unknown.
