At least four officers killed in knife attack at Paris police headquarters

anouchka/iStock(PARIS) — A knife-wielding man attacked officers inside police headquarters in the heart of Paris on Thursday afternoon.

According to local media reports, at least four police officers died in the midday attack.

A police union official told French broadcaster BFM TV that the assailant was a police department employee.

He was reportedly shot and killed at the scene, and the motive is unknown.

