iStock/Thinkstock(LONDON) — A beluga whale has been spotted stranded in the River Thames in London.

The whale, nicknamed Benny, was first spotted on Tuesday by ecologist Dave Andrews, who posted a video of the whale on Twitter, SkyNews said.

Scientists are concerned that Benny may not be able to find his way back to the Arctic sea, where the whales live.

Rescue teams are on standby, according to The Daily Telegraph.

