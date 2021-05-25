Biden to meet with Putin in Geneva

Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz

(WASHINGTON) — President Joe Biden will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva, Switzerland, on June 16, according to a statement from White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

“The leaders will discuss the full range of pressing issues, as we seek to restore predictability and stability to the U.S.-Russia relationship,” Psaki said about their first face-to-face meeting.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

