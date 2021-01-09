Boeing plane goes missing in Indonesia with 62 on board

yorkfoto/iStockBY: ROSA SANCHEZ AND SAM SWEENEY, ABC NEWS

(NEW YORK) — A passenger airplane has gone missing in Indonesia.

“Sriwijaya Air flight #SJ182 lost more than 10.000 feet of altitude in less than one minute, about 4 minutes after departure from Jakarta,” Flightradar24 tweeted Saturday morning.

Flightradar24 said the flight was operated by a Boeing 737-500 “classic” with registration number PK-CLC (MSN 27323).

The plane took off at 07:36 UTC time and the ADS-B signal was lost minutes later, at at 07:40:27. It was en route from Jakarta to Pontianak in Indonesia.

The Ministry of Transportation office in Jakarta confirmed to ABC News that the flight lost contact after departing from Soekarno–Hatta International Airport in Jakarta.

“The missing plane is currently under investigation and under coordination with the National Search and Rescue Agency and the National Transportation Safety Committee,” they said in a statement.

ABC News confirmed 62 people were on board: 56 passengers and six crew members.

“We are aware of media reports from Jakarta, and are closely monitoring the situation,” Boeing said in a statement. “We are working to gather more information.”

The highest altitude it reached was 10,900 feet and the last altitude recorded was 250 feet.

A search for the plane is now starting and the situation is under investigation.

The first flight for this aircraft was in May 1994. It is 26 years old, Flightradar24 said.

Overall, no problematic weather has been reported Saturday in the Indonesia. Satellite imagery over the Java Sea, north of Jakarta, shows no notable weather concerns where the plane lost contact with the radar. While there were some thunderstorms in the broader region, such weather is common in the area.

This is a developing story.

ABC News’ Aicha El Hammar Castano and Daniel Manzo contributed to this report.

