British troops rehearse for royal wedding at Windsor Castle

iStock/Thinkstock(LONDON) — Members of the military, horses and marching bands filled the streets around Windsor Castle today to rehearse for the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Saturday.

Fans who’ve been staking out their spots — some sleeping overnight to secure the best viewing locations — and lucky visitors to Windsor got a preview of the pomp and circumstance.

Security personnel and members of the media also got a chance to practice their roles ahead of the event.

The Ascot Landau carriage the newlyweds will ride in made a practice run down the Long Walk heading toward Windsor Castle.

Flapping Union Jacks filled the air as excitement builds for the first royal wedding since Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2011.

Thousands are expected to travel for the event and millions more will tune in to watch the live broadcast from afar.

