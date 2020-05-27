Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, acts out 'James and the Giant Peach' for COVID-19 charity

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty ImagesBy SABINA GHEBREMEDHIN, ABC News



(LONDON) — Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, put her acting skills to the test to help out in the fight against COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Camilla, the wife of Prince Charles, read and acted out the Roald Dahl classic children’s book James and the Giant Peach as part of a web series called “James and the Giant Peach, with Taika and friends,” hosted by Oscar-winning screenwriter and director, Taika Waititi.

“I’m thrilled to do it,” Camilla said in a clip of the reading that aired Wednesday on Good Morning America. “Not that I’m much of an actor, but I shall do my best.”

The Duchess of Cornwall joins a growing list of celebrities who have shared their voices to help raise money in the fight against COVID-19. The 10-episode “James and the Giant Peach with Taika and Friends” series features characters voiced by Cate Blanchett, Benedict Cumberbatch, Cara Delevingne, Chris and Liam Hemsworth, Mindy Kaling, Nick Kroll, Lupita Nyong’o, Sarah Paulson, Ryan Reynolds and Meryl Streep.

The series, seen in full on Dahl’s official YouTube page, raises money for Partners in Health, a medical and social justice organization fighting COVID-19 and providing health care to the most vulnerable people around the world.

New episodes of the series air every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 1 p.m. EST, 10 a.m. PST.

