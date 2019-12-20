Carnival cruise assessing damage to two ships after collision

Marina113/iStock(NEW YORK) — Carnival Cruise Line is evaluating the damage to two of its ships after a collision on Friday, officials said.

One person sustained minor injuries after guests were evacuated, according to the cruise line.

We are assessing the damage to both ships. There is one reported minor injury of a Carnival Glory guest that occurred when a group of guests were evacuated from the dining room on Decks 3 and 4. — Carnival Cruise Line (@CarnivalCruise) December 20, 2019

“Carnival Glory had an allision with Carnival Legend this morning in Cozumel. Carnival Glory was maneuvering to dock when it made contact with Carnival Legend which was already alongside,” the cruise line said in a statement. “We are assessing the damage but there are no issues that impact the seaworthiness of either ship. We have advised guests from both ships to enjoy their day ashore in Cozumel.”

Crazy from Carnival Glory – crashed into Carnival Legend as it attempted to dock in Cozumel pic.twitter.com/qJffndnHf6 — christian maxey (@cmaxeyy) December 20, 2019

