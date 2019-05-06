Cause of Moscow passenger jet crash that killed 41, including an American, under investigation

Xinhua/Sergei via Getty Images(MOSCOW) — Russian investigators said they located the data and voice recorders from a passenger jet that crash-landed on a Moscow runway Sunday and sent them in for analysis, as the State Department confirmed an American was among 41 people killed.

Authorities are examining several theories about what led to the emergency landing, including a mishandling of technical inspections by the ground crew, inexperience among the pilots, an aircraft malfunction and poor weather conditions.

Russia’s transportation minister told reporters Monday that 41 bodies have been recovered from the burned wreckage at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport. The State Department confirmed reports that an American was among those killed.

“The U.S. Department of State extends our deepest condolences to the families and friends of those killed in the Aeroflot SU 1492 accident,” a State Department official said in a statement. “We can confirm the death of one U.S citizen and are providing all appropriate consular services to the family of the deceased.”

