COP26 live updates: Biden speaks on methane reduction, forest conservation

(GLASGOW, Scotland) — Leaders from nearly every country in the world have converged upon Glasgow, Scotland, for COP26, the United Nations Climate Change Conference that experts are touting as the most important environmental summit in history.

The conference, delayed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was designed as the check-in for the progress countries are making after entering the Paris Agreement, which aims to limit global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius, a value that would be disastrous to exceed, according to climate scientists. More ambitious efforts aim to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Not one country is going into COP26 on track to meeting the goals of the Paris Agreement, according to experts. They will need to work together to find collective solutions that will drastically cut down on greenhouse gas emissions.

“We need to move from commitments into action,” Jim Harmon, chairman of the World Resources Institute, told ABC News. “The path to a better future is still possible, but time is running out.”

All eyes will be on the biggest emitters: China, the U.S. and India. While China is responsible for about 26% of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions, more than all other developed countries combined, the cumulative emissions from the U.S. over the past century are likely twice that of China’s, David Sandalow, a senior research scholar at Columbia University’s Center on Global Energy Policy, told ABC News.

Nov 02, 3:59 pm

‘America showed up,’ Biden says of time at summit

Biden said the U.S. was able to make “real progress” at COP26 on methane reduction and reforestation strategies, including convincing countries on “the sideline” to commit to ambitious goals in those arenas as well.

Biden criticized China, the world’s biggest emitter, and Russia for failing to show up in Glasgow.

“The rest of the world is going to look to China and say…are they providing?” Biden said. “And they’ve lost the ability to influence people around the world and all the people here at COP.”

When asked by a reporter how he would respond to “skeptical” and “angry” protesters at the conference, Biden said, “I think anyone who cares about the environment should be worried.”

“There’s a reason for people to be worried,” he said. “I’m worried.”

Biden continued, “But I’m optimistic….what I feel is that the populations of each of our countries have a different perspective that they did at COP25.”

Biden added that people are starting to recognize the disasters that have been exacerbated by climate change, such as deadly flooding from hurricanes and wildfires burning in the western U.S., which has been experiencing a megadrought.

“I think there’s a whole different attitude,” Biden said.

-ABC News’ Sarah Kolinovsky

Nov 02, 3:44 pm

Biden, Prince Charles meet at summit

Although not a part of his official schedule, Biden met with Prince Charles at COP26, a senior administration official said.

Biden spoke on the importance of collaboration between the two nations.

“They underlined the need for ambitious commitments and concrete actions among partners worldwide and discussed Prince Charles’ initiatives to engage the private sector on sustainability,” the official said.

Biden thanked the U.K. for hosting COP26 and commended the royal family and Charles’ dedication to environmental activism over the past 50 years.

-ABC News’ Molly Nagle

Nov 02, 3:11 pm

‘No doubt’ progress has been made over past 2 days, Boris Johnson says

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the energy in Glasgow is different than six years ago when the Paris Agreement was signed.

At COP26, world leaders are starting to “tick the boxes” on how to reduce emissions, Johnson said, adding that he now has “no doubt” that progress has been made over the last two days.

“There was no road map, there was no very clear sense of how you could do it,” he said of the Paris Agreement. “I think what you’re starting to see here, in COP26 in Glasgow, is a sense of how actually you can deliver those cuts.”

But the world leaders must also guard against false hope, he added.Johnson said he understands that leaders from developing countries don’t have the same “cautious optimism,” admitting that “in the remaining days of this COP we have a lot more to do.”

-ABC News’ Stephanie Ebbs

Nov 02, 3:28 pm

‘Might as well bomb our islands’: Palau’s president speaks out

Surangel Whipps Jr., the president of the Pacific island state of Palau, pleaded with attendees to enact strong climate policies.

“We see the scorching sun is giving us intolerable heat, the warming sea is invading us and the winds are blowing us every which way,” he told world leaders. “Our resources are disappearing before our eyes and our future is being robbed from us.”

He went on, “Frankly speaking, there is no dignity to a slow and painful death — you might as well bomb our islands instead of making us suffer only to witness our slow and painful demise.”

— ABC News’ Stephanie Ebbs

Nov 02, 3:27 pm

India’s Modi launches global shared grid initiative

World leaders from the U.K., India and Kenya joined Biden at a leaders’ event to discuss the role of technology and innovation in curbing climate change.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched India’s One Sun, One World, One Grid plan — a worldwide grid that could provide clean, solar energy to other nations.

India sources 70% of its energy from coal and is the world’s third-largest emitter of greenhouse gases.

“Fossil fuel has helped many nations develop but it has harmed our environment,” Modi said.

Nov 02, 10:16 am

More than 100 countries sign pledge to reduce methane emissions

More than 100 countries, including the U.S., are committing to reduce methane emissions 30% by 2030.

Methane is a more potent greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide because it causes more warming, but it also dissipates more quickly. The International Energy Agency has said that reducing methane emissions is key to stopping rising temperatures.

The agreement reached Tuesday is the first time that heads of state have committed to reducing methane emissions, although it is a voluntary commitment among governments.

The pledge is an important step, but like many issues when it comes to climate it’s only the beginning of what needs to be done, said Helen Mountford, vice president of climate and economics at the World Resources Institute.

“This pledge from over 90 countries to cut methane emissions by at least 30% over the coming decade sets a strong floor in terms of the ambition we need globally,” Mountford said in a statement Tuesday.

Nov 02, 9:51 am

Biden touts ‘Building Back Better’ at conference

President Biden outlined five key principles for world leaders to implement for tackling climate change.

Infrastructure projects, especially those financed by the world’s superpowers in third-world countries, should be designed in concert with local community members, Biden said.

In addition, projects should be carried out with high-quality materials and trillions of dollars from both the private and public sectors will be needed to mobilize the projects, he said. Building out a sustainable infrastructure should also create economic development and good-paying jobs, Biden added.

“So this climate crisis is an enormous opportunity. It’s about jobs. It’s about building the industries of the future, making sure everyone shares the benefits of an equitable and sustainable green recovery,” Biden said.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen were among the attendees at the event.

Nov 02, 8:09 am

Putin, Bolsonaro appear virtually at conference

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro made what may be their only appearances at COP26, as neither leader is attending the summit in person.

Russia has pledged to get to net zero by 2060, Putin said, adding that 20% of all forests are located in Russia.

“I am convinced that the conservation of forests and other natural ecosystems is a key component of international efforts to address global warming and reduce emissions of greenhouse gases,” Putin said in a pre-corded video played at an event on protecting forests Tuesday.

Bolsonaro also expressed support for the Glasgow Declaration on Forests, saying he is committed to ending illegal deforestation by 2030.

“Forests are important to me because they cover more than 60% of my country,” Bolsonaro said. “They are a source of health and life and are home to the greatest natural wealth and biodiversity on the planet. We are committed to eliminating illegal deforestation by 2030.”

Pedro Castillo, the president of Peru, spoke about protecting the Peruvian Amazon in pre-recorded remarks.

Nov 02, 8:36 am

Biden, world leaders push to conserve global forests

On his second day at COP26, Biden outlined the United States’ plan to join the world in its mission to reduce deforestation.

“Preserving forests and other ecosystems can and should play an important role in meeting our ambitious climate goals as part of the net-zero emissions strategy we all have,” Biden said.

The plan has four components: to incentivize restoration and conservation, to encourage private sector investment, to increase data collection and accountability and to meet a $9 billion U.S. funding goal through 2030 – subject to approval by Congress.

Biden hopes this plan will restore 200 million hectares of forest and other ecosystems by 2030.

Biden unveiled new rules to reduce emissions of greenhouse gas methane on Tuesday.

The U.S. Methane Emissions Reduction Action Plan expands on policies and standards set by the Obama administration that were repealed by former President Donald Trump.

As a part of the plan, the Environmental Protection Agency now requires states to develop methane reduction plans for oil and gas industries, aiming to reduce emissions by 75%. There will new regulations on large transmission lines and at-home pipes to lower the risk of methane leaks. Additionally, the Department of the Interior will work on shuttering abandoned oil and glass wells.

During his speech at COP26, Biden referred to his $1.75 trillion infrastructure bill that is awaiting passage in Congress.

“My ‘Build Back Better’ framework will make historic investments in clean energy,” Biden said. “[It’s] the most significant investment to deal with the climate crisis that any advanced nation has made ever.”

Nov 01, 4:55 pm

Israeli energy minister misses leaders’ summit due to wheelchair inaccessibility

Karine Elharrar-Hartstein, Israel’s national infrastructures, energy and water resources minister, was not able to attend COP26’s leaders’ summit because the venue was not handicap accessible.

Elharrar, who uses a wheelchair, tweeted she was disappointed with the United Nations, which she said promotes accessibility for people with disabilities, but in 2021, does not provide accessibility to all of its events.

UK Ambassador to Israel Neil Wigan denounced Elharrar-Hartstein’s treatment at COP26.

“I am disturbed to hear the @KElharrar was unable to attend meetings at #COP26,” Wigan tweeted. “I apologise deeply and sincerely to the Minister. We want a COP Summit that is welcoming and inclusive to everyone.”