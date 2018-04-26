Details emerge about the victims of the Toronto van attack

Cole Burston/Getty Images(TORONTO) — Ten people were killed earlier this week when a rental van plowed into pedestrians on a roadway and sidewalks in northern Toronto, police said.

Another 14 people were injured in Monday’s deadly attack. The alleged driver of the vehicle, identified as 25-year-old Alek Minassian of Toronto, has been arrested and charged with murder and attempted murder.

Ontario’s chief coroner, Dirk Huyer, told reporters Tuesday afternoon that the deceased victims had not been identified, adding that the task is “our No. 1 priority.”

However, some of those who knew the victims — including their employers — have publicly come forward to identify them.

Here’s what we know so far.

Anne-Marie D’Amico

Anne-Marie D’Amico was among those killed, according to Tennis Canada, the sport’s governing body within Canada, which confirmed that D’Amico had volunteered at its Rogers Cup professional tennis tournament since she was 12.

D’Amico started out as a ball girl and was most recently serving as committee head of stadium control, in addition to her full-time job at U.S.-based investment management firm Invesco, according to a statement from Tennis Canada. She was voted Tennis Canada’s volunteer of the year in 2016.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Anne-Marie’s family and with all those impacted by this tragic event,” Gavin Ziv, vice president of professional events at Tennis Canada, said in a statement Tuesday. “Anne-Marie lived for working at Rogers Cup and seeing her fellow volunteers each summer. The tournament was such a large part of her life and we were so lucky to have her on our team each summer. Her passion for Rogers Cup was contagious and we are honored to let the world know what an amazing person she was and the great things she did for others.”

A spokesperson for Invesco confirmed that D’Amico worked for the firm and was among the victims in Monday’s attack, but declined to provide further comment out of respect for her family.

Renuka Amarasingha

Renuka Amarasingha was also killed in Monday’s attack, according to a statement from her employer, the Toronto District School Board, which is the largest school board in Canada.

Amarasingha, who graduated from one of the school board’s adult programs, was a nutrition services staff member who had worked at a number of schools within the district since 2015. She had just finished up her first day at Earl Haig Secondary School when she was killed, according to the board’s director of education, John Malloy.

“It is with heavy hearts that we are learning of the death of a TDSB staff member whose life was tragically cut short during Monday’s horrible events along Yonge Street,” Malloy said in a statement released by the board Wednesday. “We are reaching out to her loved ones to support them in any way possible.”

“On behalf of trustees, we extend our sincere condolences to Renuka’s family and friends,” the board’s chair, Robin Pilkey, said in the statement. “This is a difficult time for the students and staff that knew her and we will continue to provide support to them in the days and weeks ahead.”

