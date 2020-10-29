Disneyland Paris closes once again due to France lockdown amid COVID-19 concerns

Chesnot/Getty ImagesBy GENEVIEVE SHAW BROWN, ABC News

(PARIS) — Disneyland Paris will once again close due to COVID-19.

“In line with latest direction from the French authorities, Disneyland Paris will be closing end of day on October 29th,” the park’s website reads.

Disneyland Paris had closed in March and then reopened in July.

France is entering a second nationwide lockdown. France’s President Emmanuel Macron said it will last until Dec. 1 “at minimum.” Nonessential businesses, restaurants and bars will be closed starting Monday.

“In anticipation of celebrating the Christmas holiday season we will be taking reservations from December 19 – January 3 and hope to be open based on prevailing conditions and government guidance at that time,” the park’s website states. “Disneyland Paris will be closed from January 4 through February 12.”

Shanghai Disney and Florida’s Disney World remain open. California’s Disneyland has remained closed since March.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.