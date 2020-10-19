DOJ announces charges against six Russian GRU officers allegedly involved in hacking, malware operations

robertcicchetti/iStockBy ALEXANDER MALLIN, ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — The Justice Department Monday announced an indictment against six Russia GRU officers charged with engaging in a series of hacking and malware deployment operations to attack other countries’ infrastructure, elections and other actions designed to further Russia’s interests.

The indictment specifically accuses the six alleged hackers of engaging in computer intrusions “intended to support Russian government efforts to undermine, retaliate against or otherwise destabilize” Ukraine, Georgia, elections in France, the 2018 PyeongChang Olympic Games and international efforts to hold Russia accountable for its use of the nerve agent Novichok on foreign soil.

According to the Justice Department, several members of the group were previously charged for their role in Russia’s efforts to interfere in the 2016 election, though the allegations in Monday’s indictment do not relate to U.S. election interference.

U.S. officials at virtual press conference at DOJ are expected to describe the hacking campaign as “the most destructive and costly cyber-attacks in history,” dealing with “some of the world’s most destructive malware to date.

Some of the malware deployed by the officers includes Killdisk, Industroyer and NotPetya, which caused nearly $1 billion in losses to three victims named in the indictment including a health care system and pharmaceutical manufacturer.



This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

