DOJ to announce charges against North Koreans for Sony hack, Wannacry attack

ABC News(WASHINGTON) — The Justice Department is planning to announce charges Thursday against North Korean nationals who U.S. authorities have accused of being behind the massive hack of Sony in 2014 and the Wannacry ransomware attack last year.

Earlier on Thursday, President Donald Trump praised North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un on Twitter.

“Kim Jong Un of North Korea proclaims ‘unwavering faith in President Trump.’ Thank you to Chairman Kim. We will get it done together!” Trump tweeted.

